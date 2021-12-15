Taranaki town on alert over school cluster

Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare's pop-up clinic at Eltham. Photo: RNZ

The isolated case of Covid-19 in the Taranaki township of Eltham has grown into a cluster involving a single class at the local primary school.

Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) put out a statement this morning saying there was an unspecified number of infections in the town.

But it went into more detail in its briefing with South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon.

"So what I've been told is that there is 11 cases in Eltham all in one class at the primary school and one case that is linked in Hāwera."

All the cases were linked to a child identified with the virus over the weekend, Nixon said.

The small town was spooked by the news, he said.

"The community is obviously pretty concerned that we are seeing this moving into a cluster rather than one or two cases, so I think people are starting to self isolate a bit and be very careful, and I certainly advise people to make sure they are wearing a mask and signing in."

Nixon said because it was young people who were infected that could cause problems.

"It's in an age group where they probably aren't signing in and doing things like that and are probably also not vaccinated because they are under 12 years old, so it's certainly moving into what is for me certainly another dynamic that we are not used to but is obviously something we are going to see more of in the future."

There was every likelihood that the cluster would grow because the children would have multiple contacts, he said.

"There is certainly the possibility it could grow, so the authorities are there and I really commend the iwi health authorities, they're on the ground doing the testing including saliva testing.

"So, all the right things are happening and all we can do is be vigilant and try and stem this as soon as we can."

In its statement, TDHB said the new cases were currently isolating at home and investigation work was under way to identify any close contacts and locations of interest.

It urged anyone with cold or flu type symptoms to get tested.

Eltham Primary acting principal Sonia Vind said it was told of the infections yesterday as the school wrapped up for the year.

She said the discovery of the cluster had come as 'a surprise'.

"We were surprised because we've been following all the procedures within the school, but our school community has responded really well."

Vind said the school was currently working the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to identify close contacts of the infected children.

Health authorities were supporting the school community.

"We are making sure all our people are kept safe and following advice and guidance from the Ministry of Health.

"We are getting wonderful support from all the community and the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and our families are being supported in every possible way."