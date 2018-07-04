Tasered man dies in custody days after arrest

4afkbiaeybahlffaxwmpzlfhga_0.jpg Police arrested the man in Beresford St, central Auckland. Photo: NZME

A man has died in custody three days after being arrested and tasered multiple times following a violent attack on an elderly man in Auckland.

The man was filmed attacking the victim in Freemans Bay on Sunday outside a residential address. He was seen kicking the elderly man in the head while he lay on the ground unconscious.

Two officers arrived at the scene and were unable to reach the victim as the offender blocked them from treating him.

Police instructed him to move away, before he refused and moved towards them.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the officers were then forced to taser the man.

“Their repeated commands were ignored and the offender lunged towards them before he was tasered multiple times.

"During the arrest process the offender violently struggled, which required two more back-up officers to assist to apply necessary restraints and a spit hood.”

Once the man was restrained, police attended to the elderly victim until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital. He remains in a serious condition.

The man was taken to the Auckland Police Custody Unit in an agitated state. Police say he continued to resist officers' efforts to remove restraints.

His condition began to deteriorate while in custody and police were required to perform CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital and died on Wednesday morning.

Police do not believe the elderly victim and man were known to each other.

They are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault and the death in custody.