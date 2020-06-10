Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Tattoo parlour shot at overnight

    Muscle Ink on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Bea Gooding
    A tattoo parlour in Christchurch was shot at late last night.

    Police received reports of a firearm being discharged at Muscle Ink tattoo parlour on Lincoln Rd, Addington, at 11.40pm on Tuesday, said a police spokeswoman.

    There was no one inside the property, she said. 

    It used to be owned by former Bandidos motor-cycle gang national president Hamish Hiroki.

    The police spokeswoman said officers are continuing to make enquiries.

    The shooting follows a string of attacks on tattoo parlours and barbershops in the city, some of which were related to gang activity.

