Tattoo parlour shot at overnight

Muscle Ink on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Bea Gooding

A tattoo parlour in Christchurch was shot at late last night.

Police received reports of a firearm being discharged at Muscle Ink tattoo parlour on Lincoln Rd, Addington, at 11.40pm on Tuesday, said a police spokeswoman.

There was no one inside the property, she said.

It used to be owned by former Bandidos motor-cycle gang national president Hamish Hiroki.

The police spokeswoman said officers are continuing to make enquiries.

The shooting follows a string of attacks on tattoo parlours and barbershops in the city, some of which were related to gang activity.