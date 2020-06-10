Tattoo parlour shot at overnight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police received reports of a firearm being discharged at Muscle Ink tattoo parlour on Lincoln Rd, Addington, at 11.40pm on Tuesday, said a police spokeswoman.There was no one inside the property, she said.
It used to be owned by former Bandidos motor-cycle gang national president Hamish Hiroki.
The police spokeswoman said officers are continuing to make enquiries.
The shooting follows a string of attacks on tattoo parlours and barbershops in the city, some of which were related to gang activity.