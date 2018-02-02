Friday, 2 February 2018

Te Kuiti man injured after quad bike rolls

    A Te Kuiti man has been injured after his quad bike rolled on a farm near the town.

    The 42-year-old was stabilised at the scene by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s on-board intensive care paramedic after they were called to the scene just after 2pm yesterday.

    The man had suffered a dislocated hip and a facial injury.

    Once stabilised, he was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

    It’s the second incident this week involving a quad bike.

    On Wednesday a 9-year-old boy died when his quad bike rolled as he rounded up stock on his parent’s Te Awamutu farm.

    NZME.
