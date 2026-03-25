Tuakau College. Photo: Tuakau College

A teacher has been injured and a student is in custody after an incident at a Waikato school.

Tuakau College went into lockdown during the incident on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Buckland Rd school about 10am, with reports of a person being injured.

Police have confirmed a young person was immediately taken into custody.

An earlier report by St John said the victim had been seriously injured. However, police have since said the person had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They were still making inquiries but did confirm the incident involved a student and a teacher.

"We can reassure the wider community that the matter is contained and there is no wider risk to students or the wider public," a police spokesperson said.

The school's lockdown has now been lifted but the school has been closed for the remainder of the day.

In a note to parents, the board asked parents come and collect their children from school.

"Please be respectful and patient with our admin staff during this time. We appreciate that this is an unprecedented situation."

The school's guidance team has been made available for staff and students.