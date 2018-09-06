Teacher shortage hits half of all primary schools

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Just over half of New Zealand primary schools say they do not have all the teachers they need.
A survey by the primary teachers’ union, the NZ Educational Institute (NZEI), found 30% of primary school principals said there were no suitable applicants for the jobs they needed to fill.
More than half (52%) said they did not have all the teachers they needed this term and 28% had to increase class sizes this term because they could not find enough teachers.
Ninety percent of principals said they struggled to find relievers when teachers were sick.
A third had split up classes and spread pupils around other classrooms more than five times this term when relieving teachers could not be found. Another 50% had split classes fewer than five times.
The shortage is much worse for low decile schools: 62.5% of principals in the poorest three deciles said they did not have all the teachers they needed this term, compared with 39% in the richest three deciles.
The survey is based on responses from 700 (36%) of the country’s 1945 primary and intermediate schools, and was organised as the institute campaigns for a 16% pay rise for teachers over two years.
The teacher shortage has been a major justification for the pay claim, as the institute says it has become harder to recruit teachers as their starting salaries, now $49,588 a year, have slipped from 25% above the national median wage in 2001 to 1% below the median last year.
Domestic students starting teacher training (excluding early childhood teaching) have dropped by a quarter from 3590 in 2008 to 2790 last year.