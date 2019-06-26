Teachers accept pay offer as principals reject

Primary school principals have rejected the government's latest pay offer.

The offer would have left the principals of the smallest schools earning less than senior teachers and managers at larger schools.

However, primary school teachers have accepted their offer, which will increase most teachers pay by about 18 percent over three years.

Earlier in June, RNZ reported that the teachers' unions, PPTA and NZEI, would recommend their members accept the government's new pay offer, which included a one-off $271 million boost to create a unified base salary scale for primary, secondary, and area school teachers.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time a key element of the revised deal was a unified base salary scale for all primary, secondary and area school teachers and will restore parity between primary and secondary school teachers.