Teachers reject offers before talks

Tens of thousands of primary and area school teachers across the country have voted to reject offers made by the Ministry of Education as discussions with secondary school teachers start today.

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa members covered by collective agreements attended meetings over the last two weeks to discuss and vote on the offers made on behalf of the Government.

Meetings with the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) begin today.

NZEI president Liam Rutherford said it was clear the pay offered did not meet the rising cost of living.

"But most importantly, the offer did nothing to even come close to our major concerns around reducing classroom ratios, fixing funding for learning support, reducing work demands and giving us time to teach.

"Teachers are frustrated and disappointed the Government does not seem to be listening to them."

That was the message they asked negotiating teams to take back from the meetings, he said.

The NZEI covers five different agreements.

Primary and area school teachers and principals each have an individual contract, as do kindergarten teachers.

The primary and area school teachers declined the offer.

The principals from the two groups will announce their results tomorrow.

Kindergarten teachers finish their discussion on Thursday.

About 20,000 secondary school teachers will be attending the meetings starting this week to decide how they will respond to the new offers.

The first meetings will be held today in Dunedin, Queenstown and Auckland, a PPTA spokeswoman said.

The PPTA has been in negotiations with the Ministry of Education for about six months.

The Government has recently made an offer for a new collective agreement, which includes a $4000 pay increase in the first year and a $2000 increase in the second.

There is some provision for more staffing but no workload controls, an element union members asked for.

PPTA president Melanie Webber said the union’s national executive had rejected the offer outright and it was asking members to endorse the decision.