Teen allegedly hit by ute doing burnouts

Photos: Supplied via Chris Lynch Media

A teenager was taken to Christchurch Hospital after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle doing burnouts at a car meeting in Canterbury over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Beatties and Upper Sefton Rds, Ashley, about 2.20am on Saturday.

Chris Lynch Media reported the victim was an 18-year-old man who was injured after being struck by a ute.

The teen's aunt told chrislynchmedia.com he has now been released from hospital after he sustained a concussion but no broken bones.

A ute can be seen in video footage supplied to chrislynchmedia.com doing a burnout and then striking the pedestrian with the rear of the vehicle. The driver appears to have then fled the scene.

Police want anyone with information about the incident to report it at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 and reference file number P059961820.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance to the scene and took the pedestrian to Christchurch Hospital.

Police earlier said inquiries were ongoing to locate the driver.