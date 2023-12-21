Teen arrested after alleged hit-and-run on off-duty officer

A teenager has been arrested and charged over an alleged hit-and-run in Palmerston North which left an off-duty police officer hospitalised.

The 16-year-old was arrested after hitting the female officer at the intersection of Church and Princess Sts about 7:45am today and driving off.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was dragged by the car for a short distance - the driver did not stop to check if the officer was injured and drove away.

He was arrested by police a short time later and charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

A spokesperson confirmed to The New Zealand Herald there was no sign the hit-and-run was intentional, or linked to the police in any way.

The victim was taken to hospital to undergo treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked for witnesses to contact them.