Teen arrested after body found in two-day search of lifestyle block

The Jelfs Rd property in Woodend, north of Christchurch. Photo: NZME

A person has been arrested in relation to the death of a young man on a Canterbury lifestyle block.

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder and he will appear in Christchurch District Court this morning.

Police have also confirmed the victim found on the rural Woodend property on Saturday was Oliver Johnston, 20, from Christchurch.

Johnston also goes by the name Oliver Greene.

Police are continuing the investigation and scene examination at the Jelfs Rd address.

Police learned there was a body at the property on Thursday, however it took two days to find it.

