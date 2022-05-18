Teen arrested after Tawa College attack

The school was locked down for an hour yesterday. Photo: RNZ

Police have confirmed the person arrested after an attack at Tawa College is a teenager.

One person remains in intensive care after being seriously injured yesterday.

A 15-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the incident was to appear in youth court today.

The college in Wellington was in lockdown for over an hour in the afternoon and students say it was a scary experience.

Police say they understand the event was unsettling for those involved but it was an isolated incident.

The school is having a teachers-only day today.