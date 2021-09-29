Teen charged with murder after body found in crashed car

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle in Northland.

A 15-year-old will appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court this morning, charged with the murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins.

Police officially named the 62-year-old victim today.

"Mr Biggins was a much-loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland Police, said.

Biggins' family is now being supported by police and victim support services.

Authorities yesterday announced that a homicide investigation was under way after what initially appeared to be a fatal car crash in Ōkaihau on Monday evening.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Officers are said to be speaking to children as young as 12 years old, 1 News reports.

Johnston said yesterday that inquiries had since established the death was suspicious.

The car was still at the scene this morning while the police examination continued.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.