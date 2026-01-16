Teen in court over Christmas Day shooting in Christchurch

Police have arrested a 17-year-old after a person was shot on Christmas Day in Christchurch.

Police received reports of a man being chased by a group, including a person armed with a gun, just after 6.30pm on December 25.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said a person was later taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

He said a 17-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others, among other charges.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Friday.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

A 19-year-old man is already before the courts following the incident, facing charges including presenting a firearm.

-RNZ and Allied Media