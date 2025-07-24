Teen in court over Hamilton brawl death

The scene of the fatal incident in central Hamilton. Photo: RNZ

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the death of a man following a fight in the Hamilton CBD last weekend.

Tyreece Te Pairi, 20, of Hamilton, was injured in the incident in the central city just after midnight on Sunday and later died in hospital.

Three other victims suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious. RNZ understands the victims were stabbed.

The arrested teenager man appeared in the Hamilton District Court today and was remanded in custody,

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said Te Pairi was fatally injured on Alexandra St.

"We know incidents like these are distressing for the wider community, and we will have a presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing," he said.

"The information that is provided from the community is crucial in assisting in our investigation, and we urge anyone who has information and has not yet contacted us to please get in touch."

Sources have told RNZ that the stabbing may have been linked to a club event in the central city.

Smith appealed for anyone that saw the fight, filmed it, or have footage of it, to come forward.

A web portal has also been set up for people to upload photos or footage taken on Alexandra St and the surrounding areas, between 11.30pm on Saturday, July 19 to 11.30am on Sunday.