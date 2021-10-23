Saturday, 23 October 2021

Teen 'critical' after Hamilton hit-and-run: police

    A teenage girl has been critically injured in an early morning hit-and-run in Hamilton.

    Police said she was hit by a silver-coloured vehicle in Boundary Rd, in the suburb of Claudelands, about 2am today.

    The car did not stop and was last seen turning left into Heaphy Tce, heading north.

    Police are appealing for any information to help identify and find the vehicle and its driver.

    Anyone with information can get in touch via 105 and quote file number 211023/7765 or they can provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

     

    RNZ

