Teen dies after assault at traffic lights

Eli Francis Holtz was assaulted when the vehicle he was a passenger in stopped at the traffic lights on Wellesley Street West and Queen St at 3.15am. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old died in hospital after he was assaulted while the car he was in was stopped at traffic lights in downtown Auckland.

Eli Francis Holtz was assaulted at the intersection of Wellesley St and Queen Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was assaulted when the vehicle he was a passenger in stopped at the traffic lights on Wellesley Street West and Queen St at 3.15am.

He was taken to Auckland Hospital and put on life support.

He died at 8.45pm last night.

Police said a man, 30, has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will reappear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.