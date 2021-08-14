Teen fatally stabbed at party in Christchurch

d66e43vbwjpvq2io5jwa3nso6y.jpg Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death in Christchurch last night. Photo: NZ Herald

There were 80 people at a Christchurch party which ended last night with a fatal stabbing, in a Fendalton house that had been rented for the event.

Police were called to the scene and found three people with serious stab wounds, including a 16-year-old who later died.

The two other victims - aged 14 and 17 - are in a serious, but stable condition.

Police said this morning the house in Medbury Terrace, in the upmarket suburb of Fendalton, had been rented specifically for the gathering.

"Our staff arrived to find three young men aged 17, 16 and 14 with serious stab wounds. They were taken to Christchurch Hospital where the 16 year old has sadly died. Two others are in a serious but stable condition," Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said.

"At this time we have not made any arrests and a post-mortem is currently being undertaken."

Anderson said police are supporting the families of the victims. Names of the victims will not yet be released

"This is a very small and generally quiet street. We want to acknowledge this incident is very distressing for the residents," Anderson said.

"It is believed there were in excess of 80 people at the party, and they were predominantly young people.

He said police had spoken to the person who rented the property for the party, but not yet to the surviving victims.

"Their health is more important."

He said the victims were not from Fendalton, but were from Christchurch.

This morning police were asking locals not to leave their homes.

"A homicide investigation, including a scene examination, is under way to determine what occurred and who is responsible," Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

ch_stabbing.jpg Police were called to the incident in Fendalton last night. Photo: NZ Herald

"We are aware there were a large number of people on Medbury Terrace during the course of the evening.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us."

Anderson said police knew there would have been photos and video taken at the party that help them with their inquiries - and they were seeking them.

Neighbour Margaret Harper said police had swarmed into her normally-quiet street in large numbers last night.

"Immediately I ran out into the street in my dressing gown, and got told very promptly to go back inside.

"There was obviously an enormous police presence in the street... ambulances, and it was just awful."

Harper said she was unable to leave her home this morning.

- additional reporting NZ Herald