Teen found unconscious in back of car dies

Photo: File

A teenager who was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston, in Canterbury, early on Sunday has died.

Police were alerted about 1.20am to the incident, in which it is understood a 19-year-old male was found unconscious in the back of an allegedly overloaded car.

In a statement today police said the man had died, and the death had been referred to the Coroner.

Inquiries were ongoing.

The teen was given medical attention at the scene and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Stuff reported the teen was travelling in an overloaded car with 10 people who had left the Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln.