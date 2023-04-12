Teen hiker found safe

A teenage hiker has been found "safe and well" after spending two nights alone in the Arthurs Pass National Park area.

The 18-year-old was split up from his group on Sunday afternoon. He did not arrive at a pick up point as scheduled and police were notified on Monday night.

He was last seen before he went missing near the Casey Hut in the Poulter River Track area in Arthur’s Pass.

Police confirmed the teenager was found "safe and well" through Search and Rescue efforts shortly before 1pm yesterday.