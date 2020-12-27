Sunday, 27 December 2020

Teen injured in Christmas Day hit-and-run

    A young man was hospitalised on Christmas Day after being injured in a hit-and-run in Blenheim.

    Police this morning said they were seeking witnesses to the incident or the vehicle itself, a small, dark-coloured hatchback which was seen in the area at the time.

    The 17-year-old was hit by the car near the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd about 11.45pm on December 25.

    The car did not stop.

    The young man is in a stable condition in hospital.

    • If people have any information they are urged to ring 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.

