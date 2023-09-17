Teen killed after crash into Canterbury house

The car hit a tree and then crashed into a house in McIvor Place. No one in the home was hurt. Photo: NZ Herald

A teenager has died after a car fled from police investigating a report of illegal street racing and crashed into a Canterbury home.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said officers were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in the Fernside area just before 4.45am today.

A car fled the scene and police pursued the car for a time but stopped “due to the manner of driving and the urban environment.”

Shortly after, the car was found crashed into the side of a home in McIvor Place in Rangiora after crashing into a tree.

Cooper said no one in the house was hurt but one of the four passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old girl, died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man had been arrested and was being questioned by police. Two other people were not hurt and are speaking to police.

Cooper told The New Zealand Herald the girl’s family were “devastated”.

“This is the result of illegal street racing at night.”

Police had been investigating illegal street racing in Fernside before the car fled the scene and crashed in Rangiora. Photo: NZ Herald

The owner of the home, Barry, told the Herald he woke up after hearing a crash and breaking glass.

He went to investigate, thinking someone could be breaking into his house.

“I came out here to the lounge and there was a big chunk of wood had gone right through the window with glass all through the lounge.

"The guys were yelling out they wanted the police, so I rang the police and the ambulance turned up as well.

"Unfortunately, the young girl passed away.”

A sleeper at the front of his house stopped the car from going into his lounge, he said.

“I would say he was going at a hell of a pace, the only thing that stopped him going right through to my lounge was the sleeper, the back wheel hit that and it stopped him otherwise he would’ve kept going.”

Police were on the scene within 30 seconds being called, he said.

Asked if he had any issue with boy racers down his street, he said the can be heard in the mornings sometimes.

He believed the rest of the group were “all reasonably young kids”.

”It’s just a sad day for some family.”

Photos from the scene of the crash show the mangled wreck of the vehicle crashed in the front garden of a home near a large tree.

A number of investigations were now under way, as well as inquiries by the Serious Crash Unit, he said.

The incident had also been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.