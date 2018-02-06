Teen missing: 'We are staying positive. We have to'

The boy was reported missing after going for a swim at Scarborough Beach. Photo: NZ Herald

Distraught family and friends of a 14-year-old boy missing after swimming at a Christchurch beach yesterday afternoon have spent the night scouring the shoreline and rocks by torchlight.

This morning, the group are still out searching for the teenager missing feared dead after swimming with a mate at popular Scarborough Beach at Sumner.

The boys had gone for a swim on a teachers' only day at school. The boy's sister said he usually swam at New Brighton Beach and described him as a "great swimmer".

A local boat owner has taken the boy's grandmother, a family friend, and the mate the boy was swimming with yesterday to search the coastline south of the beach.

They motored around Scarborough Heads, to Taylors Mistake, and as far round as Godley Heads, before heading to Southshore in a desperate bid to find him.

Family and friends are angry that official search and rescue efforts were scaled back after 90 minutes yesterday.

"We don't understand, it's like they have given up on him," said one family friend.

Police say police search and rescue staff and surf lifesaving volunteers started searching again at first light this morning. The search is focused on the area between Sumner and Taylors Mistake, police say.

"Activities were scaled back in the early evening after all search areas had been exhausted without success," police said this morning.

"Police are liaising with the family of the missing boy and offering them support."

The boy's older sister searched the Scarborough shoreline all night.

"I'm not going home until he's home," she said.

Other friends of the family clambered over rocks around Scarborough Heads.

There has been no sign of the missing boy.

The family do not yet wish the boy's identity to be released.

One friend said locals also joined the search last night, which buoyed their hopes that people cared.

The local boat owner who took family and friends out this morning got in touch after hearing the search was abandoned after 90 minutes yesterday.

He was frustrated that it did not continue between 6pm and 9pm when the wind had dropped and there was still daylight.

"It's like they gave up on him," said the boat owner, who did not want to be named.

"It's been mint all morning and there are no Coastguard boats out. It's pretty bad really."

Locals putting their boats and jetskis into the water at the Scarborough boat ramp this morning are being asked by the boy's loved ones to keep an eye out for him.

Sea conditions are choppy and temperatures are much lower than yesterday but the family and friends haven't given up hope.

"We are staying positive. We have to," one friend said.