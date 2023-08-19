Teen pulled from car, stabbed at paddock party

A boy being chased by two teens baying for retribution jumped into a car and tried to lock himself inside, but he panicked and fumbled and then it was too late.

“Do you want to die?” he was asked as he was pulled out of the vehicle by his aggressor, who was armed with a knife.

“Please, please don’t, I’m only 15, I’m 15, please stop,” the victim begged.

But his pleas fell on deaf ears and Blake Hollins-Apiata struck the boy with the knife twice, first to the thigh and then to the chest.

The victim fell into the vehicle and slumped across the front seats. Hollins-Apiata, 19, and his co-offender, Manukura Waho, 18, ran to a nearby car and fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of victims.

This week the pair appeared in New Plymouth District Court for sentence on a number of charges stemming from April 2, last year.

That evening had the makings to be a great night for about 50 teens attending the paddock party on a farm at Lower King Rd, Tarurutangi, in Taranaki.

There was a DJ set up inside a shed illuminated with strobe lighting and outside, a large bonfire raged. Most partygoers were drinking alcohol and dancing.

Around 11pm, the DJ was wrapping up but music continued to be played. By this time, most of the teens were intoxicated.

Shortly after, one attendee, an 18-year-old male, went to find his mate to leave the party when he was pushed by Hollins-Apiata.

The victim pushed him back and they got into a fight, throwing a number of punches at each other.

Hollins-Apiata landed a punch to the victim’s jaw with enough force he was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.

Around midnight, a separate incident began to unfold. This time, Waho had been shoved.

The teen who pushed him was then set upon by Hollins-Apiata and another associate. They kicked him and punched him as the victim curled into a ball on the ground, covering his face with his hands.

The victim’s brother saw the assault and threw an empty glass bottle at Hollins-Apiata, striking the side of his head, before turning and running.

Hollins-Apiata and Waho chased him to a nearby car, owned by the father of a female partygoer, where he climbed in, hoping for safety.

But the pair got to him first and launched an attack, punching and kicking the teen.

As Waho then walked around the car and kicked dents into its panels and smashed a wing mirror, Hollins-Apiata pulled out his knife and stabbed the victim.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene and the boy was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a collapsed lung caused by the stab wound to his chest.

Hollins-Apiata was charged with two counts of injuring with intent to injure and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Waho was charged with injuring with intent to injure and wilful damage.

In court, Judge Gregory Hikaka said the teen who was stabbed had suffered significantly from the attack.

At the time, he was in and out of consciousness and thought he was going to die. He had been unable to return to work due to anxiety and continued to be wary around people he didn’t know.

“It basically changed him overnight,” the judge said.

In sentencing Waho, Judge Hikaka said Waho, who has a previous conviction for violence, took part in a successful restorative conference with the owner of the car he damaged and had expressed remorse.

From a start point of 15 months’ jail, various discounts were applied before Waho landed six months of community detention, 12 months of supervision and was ordered to pay the insurance excess for the damaged vehicle and $800 reparation to the stab victim.

The outcome Hollins-Apiata, who is currently serving a prison sentence for breaking the jaw of an off-duty police officer, faced, however, was far more serious.

A starting point of seven years’ imprisonment was taken on all charges.

The judge said a cultural report linked his offending to immaturity and bravado but said he had some insight.

In a letter provided to the court, Hollins-Apiata expressed regret for his actions and remorse for the harm he had caused.

Referring to submissions, the judge said alcohol was also a problem for the offender.

“When you’re not drinking, showing off to your friends, being violent, you’re actually a decent sort of person who doesn’t normally behave like this.”

Credit was applied for his guilty pleas, background issues, youth and remorse before Hollins-Apiata was jailed for three years and six months.

- By Tara Shaskey

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki