Teen pulled from rip at Auckland beach dies

Emergency services were called to Karekare Beach about midday today. Photo: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A teenage girl has died after getting into trouble at a West Auckland beach today.

A police spokesperson said a group of four people were reported to be in trouble after being stuck in a rip shortly after midday.

Three made it back to shore while the fourth was rescued by lifeguards and treated by Auckland Rescue Helicopters crew, a spokesman said.

A St John spokesperson confirmed they were called to an incident at Karekare Beach, south of Piha, about 12.12pm.

Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters also attended.

The teen was flown to Auckland's Starship hospital in a critical condition but died.

The remaining three were assessed by St John staff. One was in a serious condition while the other two were in moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said firefighters had helped with first aid.