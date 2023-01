A teenager died after an accident at the Victoria Park skate park in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

A teenager is dead after a night-time accident at a central Auckland skate park.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the incident at 9.17pm in Victoria Park, Auckland central.

“It appears a 17-year-old skateboarder had been injured.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died. The death has been referred to the Coroner.”