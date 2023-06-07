Teens killed in crash named

Police have released the names of two teenagers killed in a crash on State Highway 5, near Taupō.

Jacob Fitzgerald, 16, of Rotorua and Louis Fox-Pratt, 17, from Napier died at the scene of a two-car crash at Iwitahi, east of Taupō.

Emergency services were called to the SH5 crash between Motukino Rd and High Level Rd just before 6pm on Sunday, May 28.

The crash led one of the vehicles to catch fire.

After the crash, SH5 was closed between Caroline Drive and Taharua Rd until about 2am for the Serious Crash Unit’s investigation.

Police said in a statement inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.