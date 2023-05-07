Teens nabbed in Christchurch after burglary near Nelson

A group of teenagers thought responsible for an early morning burglary near Nelson were apprehended in Christchurch after crashing their car into another vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild said officers responded to a burglary at a commercial premises on Ellis St, Brightwater, about 3.20am today, but the offenders had fled the scene.

About 10.15am, police in Christchurch received a report of a vehicle being driving erratically on Grahams Rd, Burnside.

When the driver failed to stop, officers kept up observation but did not pursue the vehicle, which shortly after crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was assessed for minor injuries.

The offenders tried to to flee on foot, but were soon apprehended.

Det Sgt Hauschild said the four youths, aged between 13 and 15, were believed to be responsible for the Brightwater burglary, and would be referred to youth services.