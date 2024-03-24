Teens referred to Youth Services after suspicious fire

Police are treating a fire that burned through 5ha of bush on the Kāpiti Coast as suspicious.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze, inland from Ōtaki Beach, just after 5pm on Saturday.

It burnt through heavy scrub and could be seen from as far away as Paraparaumu - a distance of 14km.

Police said firefighters found two teenagers trapped in the bush.

They were able to assist the boys to safety "through difficult terrain".

The teens, both 17, were now assisting criminal inquiries and would be referred to Youth Services, police said.

Fire and Emergency said the fire had been contained on Saturday night.

The top priority had been keeping it away from houses and this had been successful.

Three rural fire crews had been monitoring hot spots overnight, along with a FENZ Drone Team.

Crews were due back on the fire ground on Sunday to put the fire out completely.