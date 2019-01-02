Temps top 30 as NZ swelters

The heat is on for much of the country today, with temperatures exceeding 30degC in many places.

The hotspots were primarily on the country's eastern coast, with official temperatures of 32degC in Napier, Lyttelton and Oamaru, according to MetService.

Several places in Canterbury were also around 30degC, while in Central Otago temperatures in the high 20s were making it feel like summer.

Dunedin had reached a high of 25degC, but unofficial readings were higher in some parts of the city.

The forecast is for more fine weather for the South Island but MetService says gale-force northwesterlies are expected in Otago and inland Canterbury on Saturday.