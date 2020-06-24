Terminal battle for 6-year-old

Kaden Williams, 6, has just a few months left to live after his family learnt from medical staff that there is now nothing they can do to save him from the aggressive tumours. Photo / Givealittle via NZ Herald

After valiantly battling a brain tumour at just 5 years old, Kaden Williams' family have been told their now 6-year-old has just months left to live.

Kaden has "multiple tumours in his brain and spine" and medical staff have told family there was nothing more they can do for him now.

Relatives have set up a Givealittle page which, after 6 days, has raised more than $30,000.

Kaden's aunty, Natalia Bowers, wrote how they only wished that they could "wave a magic wand and make [the tumours] disappear".

"You want to scream with the gut-wrenching unfairness of it all. But the awful reality is this is what little Kaden Williams's family heard this week.

"After bravely beating a massive brain tumour when he was only 5, he now only has a few months left to live."

The only way to help Kaden, who is in Auckland's Starship Hospital, was keeping him "pain free and comfortable" while everyone felt helpless.

"Everyone is asking what they can do. You feel utterly helpless.

"But there is something you can do. Please gift Kaden a small donation, so that his parents, Rachael and Stephen, can give him as many experiences as they can with the time they have left. Your small kindness can help to create a few moments of happiness for this grieving family.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for your generosity towards our family. Every little bit counts," Bowers wrote.

Monies raised would be used to cover living costs and the loss of their income while they stay with Kaden in hospital, and battle through his treatments.