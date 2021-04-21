Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Terminal cancer sufferer struggling to find rental in Christchurch

    A Christchurch woman with cancer has a massive hurdle to get through - and it's not just chemo but finding a home to live in.

    Krystal Brown has been staying in a sleep-out and needs a bigger place to accommodate family who'll be caring for her.

    Struggling to find a home and battling the disease has been a major challenge, but she is determined to face it head on and share her story in the hope of securing a permanent place to stay.

    Eleisha Foon reports: 

    RNZ

