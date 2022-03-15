Terror attacks: Satisfied with Govt response but still 'work to be done'

Commemorations are being held at Al Noor Mosque today, the scene of one of the attacks on March 15, 2019. Photo: ODT files

The Government has scored well in a report card about how it is implementing 44 recommendations from the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque attacks.

It's the second report card by the Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ), which is largely satisfied at where things are at three years on.

But it wants to see more money allocated for the recommendations to be implemented saying it's smaller than what's been given after terror attacks in other countries.

Fifty-one people died after a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers on March 15 in 2019.

Federation of Islamic Associations chair Abdur Razzaq told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the implementation of recommendations needed to be reviewed at several levels.

"The first level is what the Government is trying to do per the Royal Commission's recommendations we have seen that the coordinating minister and the government agencies are working in earnest and sincerely in the timeframes permitted but that's only one part of it."

Secondly, he said, the federation was assessing the recommendations based on the impact they'd had since their implementation.

"We're going through each agency and reviewing what work has been done and so far we have been pleased with the implementation phase but there's a lot of work to be done in terms investment of government in the area of social cohesion and we see that for example in the education sector, work has started (but) funding hasn't come in."

Razzaq said the pace at which some organisations were implementing advice had exceeded expectations.

He said the police were the "gold standard" in that regard.

Police were establishing a 'hate register' which Razzaq said was a "work in progress" and he expected to know more in a year or two's time.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. Photo: Supplied

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised the Government's lack of action in passing legislation cracking down on hate speech.

In December 2020, the Government promised to implement all 44 recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks, which included strengthening speech laws.

Commissioner Meng Foon said the Government had been moving with momentum with the public having its say on proposed changes but was now dragging its heels.

"I think they're thinking about whether this is too political or not because at the end of the day I think the hate speech legislation makes sense, it is there to add another string to the bow to protect our communities," Foon said.

He acknowledged it was a sensitive subject but urged the Government to raise the subject for debate in Parliament as a decision was needed.

He hoped stronger hate speech legislation would "change hearts and minds".

He said the legislation needed to offer protection to three key areas - religion, gender and disabilities.

"These three groups are not covered at all ... they're very vulnerable and we need the Government to ensure that legislation is going to help keep them safer."

He referred to the recent attack of a Muslim student at Otago Girls' High School and the prevalence of anti-Semitic rhetoric amongst anti-mandate protests as examples of hate that could be mitigated by stronger legislation.

Commemorations were being held at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch today to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks three years ago.

Imam Gamal Fouda speaks at the Ko Tatou, Tatou We Are One, National Remembrance Service. File image Photo: Supplied / Mark Tantrum

Imam Gamal Fouda - who was delivering his Friday sermon at Al-Noor at the time of the attack there - is now an elected member of the Riccarton Community Board.

He said he stood as a Riccarton resident to represent not just Muslims, but everyone.

"I'm representing everyone so that was the idea of how to actually address inclusion, social cohesion and being a part of the decision making."

Fouda said he was working to improve social cohesion and inclusion in the Christchurch community.

Meanwhile, a woman whose father was killed in the Christchurch mosque massacre says New Zealand still has a way to go to give Muslims a greater voice.

Maha Elamadani's father, Ali, was one of those killed.

She said that today she was planning to honour his legacy in a small but special way.

"I'm going to just be a proud Muslim and show my islamic faith for what it is, I'm going to spread kindness, I'm going to dedicate every action and act of kindness and compassion for him."

She said it was unfortunate that 51 New Zealanders had to die before members of her Muslim community could be heard.

Elamadani said she and her family would keep a low profile today because part of her healing was a need to move on from the events of 2019.