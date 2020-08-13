Tertiary student, primary pupil test positive

A student at Auckland's Manukau Institute of Technology and a primary school pupil on Auckland's North Shore have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is unclear if the two cases are among the 17 confirmed cases of community transmission already confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The MIT student, who was studying in TechPark's general engineering area based at South Campus, Ōtara, was not on campus while they were infectious, students were told.

It is unclear if the student is one of the 17 cases linked to an Auckland cluster, or is a new case that hadn't yet been confirmed during the Government's daily Covid-19 briefings.

The student is in self-isolation and will not be attending classes until they have recovered from the virus.

No students or staff have been deemed to be "close contacts" of the positive case.

"While there may be some concern in the MIT community, please be assured that it is very unlikely the person spread the virus on campus before becoming sick," students were told in an email.

"The campus buildings are considered safe and there is very low risk to anyone else at the Institute."

A pupil at Glamorgan School in Torbay has also tested positive.

The child was last at school on Monday but has now gone into quarantine at home.

The child's family are also self-isolating.

The school will be fully closed to all staff and students, including those of essential workers, until at least Monday.

Auckland Regional Public Health have said the school might remain closed for longer if other cases are confirmed there.

Meanwhile, Warehouse group staff have been told someone who tested positive had visited two Noel Leeming stores on the weekend.

Auckland's Albany and Wairau Park click and collect sites were closed on Thursday and staff were asked to stay home at the request of management.

"Asking these team members to stay home was a proactive precautionary measure only. This approach is supported by the Regional Public Health Service," staff were told in an email.

The Warehouse Group has been contacted for comment.

Thirteen new cases of community transmission were announced today, all linked to the same Auckland cluster - the four people who were reported as confirmed cases yesterday and the day before.

Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 17 of the total 36 active cases in New Zealand were linked to the new outbreak.

"Given that all these cases are linked, we are treating them as a cluster."

The new cases include other children. One is a girl aged 1 to 4 while the other is a boy between the ages of 5 and 9. Another girl who tested positive is aged between 10 and 14, while a teenage male (age from 15-19) is among the new cases.

Meanwhile, MIT campus remains closed under level 3 restrictions.

Students were urged to remain alert to symptoms of Covid-19, including a new or worsening cough, a sore throat, runny nose, fever, a temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing.

"Finally, if you know the identity of the student with COVID-19, please do not disclose their names or details to anyone else," the polytechnic urged.

"This can lead to on-line bullying and abuse."

MIT institute declined to comment further when contacted by the Herald.

The Ministry of Health advised that the next update on positive Covid-19 cases would be provided at tomorrow's 1pm standup.