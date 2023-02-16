Couple Kerry and Sally Tong who have lived in Eskdale for 30 years. Also pictured is daughter Baillie Tong (left). Photo: Warren Buckland

A teary Sally Tong returned to her home of 30 years to find it devastated.

Her and husband Kerry Tong’s home in Eskdale, on the northern outskirts of Napier, was in the path of the deadly floods which ripped through the Esk Valley during the early hours of Tuesday.

Those floodwaters have left behind a long trail of destruction including broken homes, busted roads, overturned vehicles, downed power lines, twisted train tracks, and decimated orchards and vineyards.

A major clean-up operation is under way in the valley and families have begun returning to their homes to see what can be salvaged.

”It is unbelievable. You can’t fathom it,” Sally said, of the destruction.

“There is nothing to salvage.”

Toppled cars have been strewn across Esk Valley. Photo: Warren Buckland

She explained their home was badly damaged and silt was almost reaching the ceiling inside.

They said police came through their street, Shaw Rd, about 7pm on Monday warning residents of the potential for severe flooding.

The couple moved one of their cars to Bay View before coming back to the home to get their other two vehicles and dog.

The warning had escalated at that point and they quickly grabbed their dog and some clothing and evacuated around 9.30pm.

Fortunately, they escaped before the flooding turned into a raging river, but lost most of their belongings as well as their cat.

Their street is now unrecognisable with about 10 homes destroyed.

Kerry said “I don’t think it will be the same” again in the valley, even after all the clean-up and work is done. The couple are staying with their daughter, Baillie, in Napier.

Nearby resident Connie Lilley, who runs the Eskdale Cattery with her husband Gavin, said she was still in shock following the flooding.

The floodwaters reached their cattery but did not reach their home, and they managed to evacuate all 14 cats to another building higher up the hill.

Lilley said she was in the Christchurch CBD during the 2011 earthquake, and the “roaring sound” of the floodwaters was similar to that event.

“The sound was similar to the earthquake which happened in Christchurch,” she said. “It was just a monster.”

She said they had lost about six sheep in the floods, but all their other livestock had survived on the property. She said neighbours’ sheep and even a cow had also wandered on to their property to get away from the flooding.