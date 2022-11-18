Thieves bundle trolley of groceries into getaway car

A video has emerged of a pair of thieves shoplifting a trolley full of goods from a supermarket in Auckland before quickly taking off in a getaway car.



The video, which has been shared on social media, showed two people moving goods from a trolley into the backseat of a car parked on Huia Rd, metres away from the Countdown car park in Pt Chevalier.

A person can be seen picking up the groceries in a rush and transferring it to the car.

Another passerby can be seen walking towards them as he closes up on the pair, the person pushes the trolley away, and gets in the car which is then driven away.

Police said they had received a report shortly before 10pm on Wednesday of a theft that had happened earlier that evening from Countdown Supermarket in Point Chevalier.

Countdown has been approached for comment about the incident.