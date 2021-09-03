Thieves spying on courier vans to snatch parcels off doorsteps, letterboxes - police

Photo: File image

Thieves are following courier vans in Canterbury to watch the drop-off process and see if they can steal the items.

An increase in thefts from letterboxes and front doors has prompted police to the warn people to keep an eye out for their courier deliveries so the goods can't be snatched by opportunistic thieves.

During alert level 3 and 4 last year, police noticed a rise courier parcel thefts.

"Obviously at this time, there are more parcels being delivered, and more chances for your items to be stolen," said Inspector Leairne Dow.

"This is a busy time for postal deliveries and police want to remind everyone to do what they can to stop parcel theft."

She said some thieves will trail courier vans to assess whether they can steal the items after they have been delivered.

"We would like to remind couriers to secure deliveries if possible," Dow said.

"Thieves will take any opportunity to steal, and parcels left on front door steps or in apartment building common areas are an easy target.

"If you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know, contact police."

Items left out for pick-up - such as dry cleaning, food and gifts - are also being targeted.

"Perhaps arrange with the receiver that the items will be hidden from view," Dow said.

Dow said people should ensure their packages are delivered when someone will be home to receive them. Also tell the courier your packages are not to be left at the front door or on top of an apartment building post box.

Even if packages arrive safely, Dow said purchasers need to minimise the potential for burglary.

"Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items."