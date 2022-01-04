Third border-related Omicron case; 31 new community cases

There is a third border-related Covid-19 case with the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health said today.

There are a total of 31 new cases of the virus in the community today, the latest data shows.

The person with Omicron, who is fully vaccinated, is a household contact of the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive last week with the highly transmissible variant.

They have been in isolation during their symptomatic period. Public health staff are continuing to investigate; however, at this stage there are no locations of interest or exposure events.

The household contact has now been transferred to a MIQ facility. The second household contact, who's also in isolation, continues to test negative.

Twenty-nine cases have been found at the border and some are expected to have the Omicron variant, the Ministry said. Whole genome sequencing was ongoing.

Of today's community cases, 14 are in Auckland, one is in Waikato, 12 are in Bay of Plenty and four in Lakes.

Fifty-three people with Covid-19 are in hospital. Nine are at North Shore, 16 at Auckland, 22 at Middlemore, five at Tauranga and one at Rotorua.

Almost half (20) are either unvaccinated or ineligible for the vaccine. Eight people had received one dose, 14 were fully vaccinated and the remainder were unknown

Of the six people in intensive care or high dependency units, three are at Middlemore and three at Tauranga.

In Auckland, 1174 people are isolating at home, including 340 people with the virus.

The one new case in the Waikato is in Waharoa and has been linked to previous cases.

Fifty-six people with the virus in Waikato are isolating at home.

Of the Bay of Plenty's 12 cases, 11 are in Tauranga and one is in the western BOP district. Eight are linked to other cases while investigations are ongoing for the others.

In the Lakes area, the four new cases are in Rotorua and all linked to previous cases.

There have been no unexpected wastewater detections in the past 24 hours.

A total of 6188 vaccines were administered yesterday - 363 first doses, 1,306 second doses, 25 third primary doses and 4494 booster doses.

The number of booster doses administered was 1500 greater than yesterday. The interval between getting a second dose and a booster reduces from six to four months tomorrow.

Overall, 92 per cent of Kiwis are fully vaccinated, 94 per cent have had at least one dose. The levels for Pasifika are almost identical, with 91 per cent fully vaccinated and 95 per cent with one dose.

For Māori, 81 per cent were double dosed and 88 per cent were partially vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said.