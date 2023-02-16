Third escapee from prison van arrested

Photo: RNZ (file)

The remaining prisoner who escaped with two others on an Auckland motorway last week has been arrested.

Police had been searching for the three men who they said escaped from a van heading towards Mt Eden prison near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp, before stealing a vehicle from a passer-by and fleeing.

Two men, aged 24 and 45, were arrested on Tuesday overnight.

On Thursday, police said they found the third man, a 43-year-old, and he was taken into custody.

He was due to appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday facing charges of breaching court release conditions, offences related to a stolen vehicle and more.

Police thanked the public for their co-operation and vigilance.