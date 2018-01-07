Third motorbike crash marks horror day in Canterbury

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in which a car and motorbike collided, the third separate incident involving motorcycles in the Canterbury region today.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Waimakariri Gorge and Waddington Roads, Selwyn, less than 10km from where two other motorcyclists collided this afternoon.

The rider of the bike will be flown to Christshurch hospital by helicopter.

Earlier this morning, a 24-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a car near Akaroa.

There are no diversions in place, however drivers are asked to take care around the area, while emergency services are at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating all three incidents.

It is not known if any of the crashes were related.