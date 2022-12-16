Friday, 16 December 2022

Third person charged over stabbing of dog-walker

    Nigel Wilson was stabbed multiple times at Bexley Reserve. Photo: George Heard
    A third person has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a dog-walker in Christchurch.

    Nigel Wilson, 62, was found with multiple stab wounds at Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd on November 14.

    He died eight days later in Christchurch Hospital.

    Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said today that a 32-year-old woman had been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

    Bailey Messervy, 18, is charged with murdering Wilson.

    A 23-year-old woman is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

    “We would like to thank everyone in our community who has been in touch with information to assist us in holding these offenders to account,” Reeves said.

    -By Sam Sherwood

