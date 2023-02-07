Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Third person dies after crash

    A third person has died in hospital after a crash in Raetihi, central North Island, yesterday.

    The crash occurred on State Highway 4 shortly after noon, and two people died at the scene. The third person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died later that afternoon.

    A fourth person has moderate injuries.

    On the same day, just 20 minutes earlier another person died in a crash on State Highway 4 near Manunui, south of Taumarunui and another died in a crash near Carterton.

    The person who was killed in the Carterton crash died en route to the hospital, and the incident left three others injured.

     

    NZ Herald