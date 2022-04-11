Monday, 11 April 2022

Third vaccine-linked death in NZ

    Tens of millions of people have now received the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: Reuters
    New Zealand has recorded its third death considered to be linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination, according to the Ministry of Health.

    A statement published on the ministry's website said the Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board had notified the MoH about the death.

    The board first reviewed the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) report of a death in December 2021.

    They then met in March to consider all the information available, which showed that the individual had myocarditis at the time of death.

    Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle wall which is often caused by a viral infection. It is a known but rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

    Weeks before the individual's death, they had received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

    "The Board considers that the development of myocarditis was possibly due to vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It's important to note this case is with the coroner who is still investigating the cause of death.

    "This is a tragic circumstance, and the Board expresses their sympathy to the individual's whānau and friends."

    While the majority of vaccine injury cases are minor, according to Medsafe, there have been 156 deaths reported with possible links to the vaccine.

    Of those, only two have previously been considered linked to the vaccination, according to Medsafe.

    Eighty-nine of these deaths are unlikely to be related to the Covid-19 vaccine and 14 cases are still under investigation.

    Fifty-one could not be assessed due to insufficient information, according to Medsafe.

    All three cases of deaths which have been considered linked to the vaccine are currently with coroners to determine the cause of death.

    According to Medsafe, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination is less than the expected number of natural deaths.

    There have been no deaths reported for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

    NZ Herald

