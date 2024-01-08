Thirty scouts catch Covid at jamboree

Stock photo: Getty

About 30 scouts at a jamboree in Hamilton have come down with Covid-19.

Te Whatu Ora said the numbers were a small proportion of the 4000 scouts who had assembled for the jamboree.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Waikato said the Covid cases had been reported to the Medical Officer of Health.

"It was established the jamboree's medical team on site were following established protocols and were confident they were able to manage the positive Covid-19 case load.

"With today being the last day of the event, participants were reminded of the importance of isolating, travelling home via the most direct route and remaining masked for the duration of their journey home."

The 23rd Aotearoa New Zealand Scout Jamboree is being held at Mystery Creek.

The jamborees are usually held every three years but the last one was disrupted by the pandemic.