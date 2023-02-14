Thousands awake to power blackouts

Raging seas pound across the Whitianga foreshore yesterday. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Auckland: Tens of thousands of people across the North Island are waking to blackouts this morning, as authorities warn those who missed the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle yesterday are in the firing line today.

MetService warns that the changing direction of the wind threatens "damaging" southwest gales in Auckland today as the fierce storm tracks towards the Coromandel.

It was downgraded yesterday afternoon to a subtropical low-pressure system from a category 2 cyclone.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said the worst was still to come overnight and today, and it urged people to evacuate if necessary and to expect widespread power cuts.

Auckland’s trains have been cancelled until noon today, while disrupted flights from the airport were set to resume from mid-morning.

Buses were slated to replace trains but were also disrupted by blocked roads.

Cook Strait ferries have been put on hold until tomorrow and several ferry services in Auckland were cancelled yesterday.

A ferry briefly broke down in Cook Strait and drifted while on the way to Picton from Wellington.

It was not clear what caused the breakdown, but the ship was doing about one knot last night.

Ahead of high tide at 2am today, people needed to stay away from coastal and low-lying areas and should not wait for official word on whether to leave, AEM deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said.

"We’re not out of the woods yet."

MetService said 178kmh winds had already been recorded and there were "no signs of [it] slowing down".

The whole of the North Island, as well as the top of the South Island, remained under red and orange weather warnings overnight.

A vehicle creates a wash in flooded Walton St, Whangarei, yesterday. PHOTO: THE NORTHERN ADVOCATE

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel were under red heavy rain and strong wind warnings, while Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay had red heavy rain warnings and orange strong wind warnings.

Facing the risk of more severe weather, AEM advised people to prepare a grab bag should they need to evacuate with emergency supplies and a week’s worth of prescription medications.

States of emergency were declared in eight different districts — Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Gisborne, Ōpōtiki, Waikato, Hauraki and Whakatāne.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said 25,000 people had received cyclone-related support so far.

Fire and Emergency NZ fielded more than 300 storm-related calls over 12 hours from 5am yesterday, the majority in Northland.

AEM ordered the evacuation of Mt Eden residents last night near a heavily leaning 109-year-old tower.

Residents of about 50 apartments near the historic Colonial Ammunition Company Shot Tower were instructed to urgently leave their homes.

A boatie was feared missing at sea near Auckland’s Great Barrier Island as the cyclone approached yesterday afternoon.

Rising water inundated properties at Cooks Beach in the Coromandel while monster waves lashed the shore at Whitiroa and Whitianga.

Strong winds downed trees across Northland and in Titirangi, where one narrowly missed a house on Golf Rd but broke a water pipe and hit powerlines.

Key roads around the North Island were closed after being battered by the storm, slips and felled trees blocking roads.

Sections of State Highway25, as well as SH25A, both in the Coromandel, were closed. SH26 in Waikato and SH35 in Tairāwhiti were closed yesterday evening.

Auckland’s train network was closed until noon today

and buses were subject to delays.

Mr Hipkins said 46,000 homes were without power yesterday, with 22,000 reported outages as of 6pm in Auckland, mostly north of Orewa, according to lines company Vector.

Up to 500 homes are expected to be evacuated in Ōpōtiki, Bay of Plenty ahead of the early-morning high tide.

At Auckland Airport, 45,000 travellers were affected after all domestic flights in and out of the city, and most international flights, were cancelled yesterday.

Hundreds of flights through the city’s airport were axed and Air New Zealand said it would take days to fix its schedule.

All Interislander ferries were cancelled until tomorrow morning — affecting 12 sailings across Cook Strait. — The New Zealand Herald