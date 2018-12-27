Thousands of chickens dead in poultry farm blaze

A poultry farm in West Auckland was razed to the ground. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Firefighters were powerless to stop an immense fire at a poultry farm in West Auckland overnight that razed the business to the ground.

It is unclear how many chickens have been killed in the fire.

The fire at the Stoney Creek farm on Opanaku Rd was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand around 1.30am this morning and firefighters arrived to find three hatchery sheds, measuring 150m x 50m, ablaze.

FENZ activated a second alarm soon after arriving and the height of the response saw nine fire trucks including a command centre.

The three sheds had been burned to the ground and two fire trucks remained on site this morning to dampen down some hotspots.

No chickens in the hatchery sheds survived the blaze, a spokesman said.

The poultry farm had four hatcheries on site but the fourth was away well away from the others and was undamaged.

A witness told the Herald that fire engines were being used as water shuttles to keep the thirsty fire at bay as there was no hydrants in the area.

There was no danger to neighbouring properties during the fire, a spokesman said.