Photo: GeoNet

A moderate quake has jolted Christchurch this morning.

Geonet says the 4.5 magnitude tremor struck 20km southwest of the garden city at 7.26am. It was measured at a depth of 9km.

Around 7500 people recorded feeling the quake.

Geonet said it was felt across Canterbury.

"That was a decent shake for Canterbury this morning. It was felt across Canterbury and we have received over 7400 felt reports."

People living in the region described it as an "almighty jolt" and an unwelcome start to the day that sent pulses racing.

Others said it was scary and seemed to be stronger than the registered magnitude 4.5.

"Just down the road from us here in Rolleston. Felt bigger than that. Got the heart racing early in the morning," posted Rachel Briggs on Facebook.

Haley Cook said it was felt just out Rakaia.

"Was just one almighty jolt," she posted.