Sunday, 20 September 2020

9.17 am

Three arrested after Christchurch shooting

    1. News
    2. National

    Three men have been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Christchurch.

    Police were called to the Hereford St site about 2pm yesterday after reports of a man having received a gunshot wound.

    The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

    Police said this morning that the men, two aged 27 and a 25 year-old would appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

    A firearm believed to have been used during the incident had been recovered.

    While no one else was being sought in relation to the incident, police appealed for witnesses they had not yet spoken with to come forward.

    People can call 105 and quote event number P043733640.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter