Saturday, 13 February 2021

Three arrested following East Tamaki incident

    Three people have been arrested following an incident in East Tamaki overnight.

    Police were notified of a break-in at a vehicle dealership on Stonedon Drive about midnight.

    A white ute was stolen from the dealership and driven to Maurice Paykel Place where it crashed into a commercial premises.

    The occupants of the vehicle then entered the building on foot.

    Police quickly arrested one person while two others climbed into the ceiling.

    One of the two then fell to the ground.

    Police provided first aid at the scene and the alleged offender was taken to Middlemore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A third person was taken into custody without incident.

    A 25-year-old man has been charged with burglary and a 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and wilful damage.

    Both are due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

    The man in hospital has not yet been charged.

     

     

