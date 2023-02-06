Three dead in North Island crashes

Three people have died in two separate crashes in the central North Island today.

One person died in a crash about 11.20am on State Highway 4 near Manunui, south of Taumaranui.

The second fatal crash happened on SH4 at Raetihi around noon. Two people died at the scene and two others were injured.

The road near Raetihi is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.